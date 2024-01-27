OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.31.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 25,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $856.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Nadeem Nisar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $138,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.