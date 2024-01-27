Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flywire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. 1,598,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Flywire has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

