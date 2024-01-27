Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in January

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Origin Energy Price Performance

OGFGY remained flat at $5.40 during trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

