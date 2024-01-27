OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $44.50 Average PT from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

