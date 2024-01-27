OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.011- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 264,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,364. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in OSI Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

