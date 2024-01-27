Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.