Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
OXLC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 18.86%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
