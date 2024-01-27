Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

OXLC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 18.86%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

