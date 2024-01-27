PAAL AI Price Reaches $0.13 (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $102.71 million and $1.90 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 779,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.11457956 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,850,771.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

