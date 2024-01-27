Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

PAG stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 712 ($9.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,769. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.72. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 439.18 ($5.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 542.52.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,239 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £15,449.10 ($19,630.37). 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

