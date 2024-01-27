PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,408,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

