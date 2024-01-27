PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

PBF stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 2,141,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.