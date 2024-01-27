PCB Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.78. 8,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,056. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $129,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,969 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,539.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $257,979. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.