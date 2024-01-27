Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

PGC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 45,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,987. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $527.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

