Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 427,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 225,715 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -25.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

