Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,545. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $76,629,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

