PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.99. 15,735,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,067,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

