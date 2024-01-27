Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (PBSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of PBSV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 46,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
