Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $11.98.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.