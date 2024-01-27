Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $11.98.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.