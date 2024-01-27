Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.72. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

