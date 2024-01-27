Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.72. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $826.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
