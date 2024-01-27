Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 1,242 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,868 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. 563,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

