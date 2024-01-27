Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 8,654 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.53% of Zymeworks worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,509,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 543,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $728 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

