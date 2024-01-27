Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 201,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MITA stock remained flat at $10.71 during trading on Friday. 2,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.