Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,823 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,849,000 after buying an additional 4,936,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $363,374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

