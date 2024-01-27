Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.87. 2,257,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,879. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.