Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.07% of Natera worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,392,000 after acquiring an additional 120,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Natera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Natera Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.28. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,556 shares of company stock valued at $39,579,884. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

