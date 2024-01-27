Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $54.71. 2,561,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

