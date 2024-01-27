Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.25 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,065 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,442. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

