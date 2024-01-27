Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.84 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 367,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Union by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,991. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.