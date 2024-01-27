Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 30,229 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Vita Coco worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 95.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $793,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $793,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock valued at $114,372,088. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 4.2 %

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 872,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,074. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

