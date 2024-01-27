Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

PPL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 2,671,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

