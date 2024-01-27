Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. 3,458,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

