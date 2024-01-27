Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,690 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,425. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.50. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

