Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 496 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 768,965 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Pure Storage by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,442,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,875. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.