Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 73,085 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,085 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.58% of OneSpaWorld worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 625.6% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 862,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,626. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

