Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.56 Million Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.80% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $1,584,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $763,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

IPXX remained flat at $10.37 during trading on Friday. 15,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

