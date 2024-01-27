Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the third quarter worth $472,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Price Performance

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,020. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Company Profile

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

