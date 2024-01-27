Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 70.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. 477,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,059. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

