PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Director Acquires $10,304.00 in Stock

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 18,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,605. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
