PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Director Acquires $10,304.00 in Stock

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 18,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,605. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.