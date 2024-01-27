Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Philip Blake Hodge Purchases 8,500 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,730.00.

Philip Blake Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 17,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PNE remained flat at C$1.38 during trading on Friday. 96,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0600624 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

