Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 143 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,347,849. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

