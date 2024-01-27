Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 68 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.09. 8,800,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

