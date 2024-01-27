Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Ameren by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.51. 2,696,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,931. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.