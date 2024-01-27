Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,355. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

