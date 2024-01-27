Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,177. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.