Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

