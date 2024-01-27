Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.24. 632,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,156. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.68.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

