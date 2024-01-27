Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. 1,132,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,843. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

