Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 636 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. 3,095,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,131. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

