Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 72 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 7.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.21. 982,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,903. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

