Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.11% of National Health Investors worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

NHI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 124,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.